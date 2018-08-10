It’s a summer to remember for Eric Balfour.

The actor — known for his roles on 24, Six Feet Under and Haven — welcomed a baby boy with his wife Erin on Thursday, Aug. 2, PEOPLE confirms.

Son Oliver Lion Balfour arrived at 11:10 a.m. in Santa Monica, California, weighing 7 lbs., 6 oz.

“This is the most amazing day of our lives and couldn’t be happier to welcome this perfect being into the world,” says Balfour, 41, of his son.

The spouses’ new baby boy joins “big sister” Coconut, Balfour and Eric’s rescue dalmatian.

Balfour, who got his start as a teen acting in the series Kids Incorporated, wed Erin in 2015. Together, the couple founded an athletic-wear brand called Electric & Rose, for which they also act as designers.

The star revealed his wife’s pregnancy in May, captioning a photo of the duo and Coconut, “We’re pretty lucky to have each other … I think the little baby boy growing in Erin’s belly is gonna be super stoked to hang out with us.”

“Coconut is going to be this little summer baby’s greatest companion,” he added. “Erin will teach him to be kind and gentle just like her, I’m going to take him surfing, and camping, and skateboarding, and we’ll teach him to dance and sing along with us. I’m gonna be [a] dad yo! ✌🏽”

In late June, Balfour posted a photo of Erin and Coconut listening intently to an instructor teaching them how to secure a baby for travel.

“Yes that is a doll being used to teach me, Erin, and Coconut how to properly put our baby in his car seat,” he wrote. “No joke, this dude was on point. I feel like I just went through baby boot camp. #dadlife.”