Eric Balfour and Wife Erin Chiamulon Welcome Second Baby, Son Romeo Amadeus: 'Doing Amazing'
Eric Balfour is a dad for the second time!
The Offer actor, 45, and his wife, clothing designer Erin Chiamulon, welcomed son Romeo Amadeus Balfour on Friday, May 6, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.
The new addition weighed 8.8 lbs. and was 21 inches long.
"Mom and baby are doing amazing," a rep for the family tells PEOPLE.
The couple is also parents to son Oliver Lion, 4½, who was born in August 2018. The brothers are also joined by their "big sister" Coconut, the Balfour's rescue dalmatian.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Balfour shared a photo of himself and Oliver on Instagram last month, smiling away while playing in the sand together.
"Thank you to my incredible wife for creating this magical family with me," Balfour wrote in his caption.
The Balfours tied the knot back in 2015.
"Every once in a while life is magical and perfect..." Balfour captioned a photo on Instagram of him and his bride waltzing together on their special day.
Balfour, who got his start as a teen acting in the series Kids Incorporated, and then became known for roles on Six Feet Under and 24, most recently starred in the Paramount+ miniseries The Offer.
RELATED: 10 Years Later: Revisiting the Six Feet Under Finale, Plus More of TV's Most Unforgettable Goodbyes
Balfour has also dipped his toe in the fashion world and founded an athletic-wear brand called Electric & Rose with Chiamulon.
No matter what career moves he's making, Balfour always shows gratitude to his family.
"Of all the things I've accomplished in my life I've learned one thing," he shared in the caption of his recent Instagram post with Oliver. "I didn't achieve any of them on my own.
- Bling Empire's Kane Lim Discusses Feud with Dorothy Wang in Season 2: 'There Was Never Peace'
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson Says Son Beckett 'Loves to Perform as Well': 'Maybe He Caught the Bug Early'
- G Flip Reveals They Met Chrishell Stause on Halloween: 'We Were Both with Our Ex-Partners'
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson Jokes He's 'Professionally Lost a Lot of Awards,' but Getting a Tony Nom Is 'Profound'