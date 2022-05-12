The couple's son, Romeo Amadeus Balfour, was born on Friday

Eric Balfour and Wife Erin Chiamulon Welcome Second Baby, Son Romeo Amadeus: 'Doing Amazing'

Eric Balfour is a dad for the second time!

The Offer actor, 45, and his wife, clothing designer Erin Chiamulon, welcomed son Romeo Amadeus Balfour on Friday, May 6, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

The new addition weighed 8.8 lbs. and was 21 inches long.

"Mom and baby are doing amazing," a rep for the family tells PEOPLE.

The couple is also parents to son Oliver Lion, 4½, who was born in August 2018. The brothers are also joined by their "big sister" Coconut, the Balfour's rescue dalmatian.

Balfour shared a photo of himself and Oliver on Instagram last month, smiling away while playing in the sand together.

"Thank you to my incredible wife for creating this magical family with me," Balfour wrote in his caption.

The Balfours tied the knot back in 2015.

"Every once in a while life is magical and perfect..." Balfour captioned a photo on Instagram of him and his bride waltzing together on their special day.

Balfour, who got his start as a teen acting in the series Kids Incorporated, and then became known for roles on Six Feet Under and 24, most recently starred in the Paramount+ miniseries The Offer.

Balfour has also dipped his toe in the fashion world and founded an athletic-wear brand called Electric & Rose with Chiamulon.

No matter what career moves he's making, Balfour always shows gratitude to his family.