Eric and Jessie James Decker Open Up About the Possibility of Having Another Baby

Jessie James Decker and husband Eric Decker are getting candid about expanding their family.

Reflecting on a February Instagram post in which she pondered the possibility of trying for another baby, the country music star, 34, tells PEOPLE she and Eric, 35, are ready for whatever life has in store for them: "Honestly, we're not trying to have a kid — we're also not, not trying to have one."

Adds Jessie: "We're not planning on it, so we're just letting lives happen. And if it happens, it's a blessing. If it doesn't, it wasn't meant to be, but we're not doing anything to not make it happen."

Jessie and Eric already share three children together — daughter Vivianne Rose, 8, and sons Eric "Bubby" Thomas II, 6, and Forrest Bradley, 4 — who are all featured in DSW's new Back-to-School campaign, which launches Thursday.

"I love, love, love this campaign. The shoes are adorable," Jessie tells PEOPLE of teaming up with the company. "The kids were able to express their personalities through all the styles. The quality's amazing."

She adds, "As a parent, I think you realize there's just not a lot of options out there, and DSW has always been our go-to. It's really what the perfect partnership is for us."

The brand's Back-to-School campaign features a selection of men's, women's and kid's sneakers, boots, and sandals from various brands and designers, including adidas, Kelly & Katie, Crocs, New Balance, Timberland, and more, and range in price from $35-$100.

"I'm not a big shoe guy in terms of buying a lot of shoes for me, but I love good quality shoes," Eric tells PEOPLE. "And so it's been awesome having DSW introduce different brands to me."

"Each one of our kids has such a different personality," adds Jessie. "I love that there was a different style for each one of them."

The couple, who recently celebrated nine years of marriage in June, also shared their secret to keeping their relationship strong amid their busy schedules.

"Fundamentally, we have a good foundation of love, trust and respect," Eric says. "We throw kids into the mix, but our relationship itself is just that, we love each other, we respect each other. We wanna be with each other and like each other."