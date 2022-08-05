Watch Eric and Jessie James Decker's Son, 4, Go Full Elvis Presley in New Video: 'A Star Is Born'

The couple's son Forrest, 4, showed off his skills as an entertainer in an adorable video posted on Instagram

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Published on August 5, 2022 01:49 PM
Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker
Photo: Eric Decker Instagram; Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Forrest Decker is the new king of rock and roll!

On Thursday, Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker posted an adorable video on Instagram of their 4-year-old son putting on a performance as Elvis Presley, decked out in the singer's iconic white jumpsuit and gold microphone in hand.

Forrest perfectly copies Presley's signature dance moves down to the leg and body shaking. Jessie James can be heard in the background adding a beat to Forrest's act.

At the end of his performance, Forrest gets down on his knees to sing and lies on his back before his mom cheers for him.

"A star is born," the couple captioned the video.

Last month, Forrest made headlines for accidentally sharing a naked photo of his father showering on social media.

Jessie, 34, was first alerted to the NSFW picture by one of her friends via text message and shared a screenshot of their conversation on her Instagram Story.

"No I can't stop laughing Jessie. I can't," her friend wrote alongside the selfie of Forrest smiling with his dad showering in the background. "I am not even sure if u know he has his phone but if u don't know go grab."

Eric Decker’s son accidentally posts naked pic of his dad
Eric Decker/Instagram

The Kittenish founder replied, "Omg."

On top of the exchange, Jessie added, "I can't even @ericdecker," with a laughing face emoji.

Eric, 35, also appeared to take the incident in stride but revealed on his Instagram that he plans to change the code to unlock his cell phone. "Time to change the code…so much for letting Forrest watch his Avengers videos during my shower," the former NFL wide receiver shared.

In addition to Forrest, the couple is also parents to daughter Vivianne Rose, 8, and son Eric "Bubby" Thomas II, 6.

