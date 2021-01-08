Entourage Star Kevin Connolly, Actress Zulay Henao Expecting First Child Together

Kevin Connolly's entourage is about to get a new member.

The Entourage actor, 46, and Colombian actress Zulay Henao, 41, are currently expecting a child together, PEOPLE confirms. She recently revealed the news on Instagram, including a post Monday showing off her baby bump, captioned simply, "18 weeks🗝."

On Christmas, Henao shared a snapshot of herself with Connolly posing by their tree as the dad-to-be rested his hand on her stomach. "Merry Christmas y Feliz Navidad from our family to yours!" she wrote alongside the photo. "All Praise to our Father in Heaven."

Henao's famous friends celebrated the news under the holiday announcement, including singer Leona Lewis who commented, "❤️ 🙏🏽 ❤️ the best news 🎉." Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore wrote, "Beautiful family," while Porsha Williams said, "Congratulations what amazing news !! ❤️❤️❤️ Blessings."

Connolly is widely known for playing Eric Murphy on Entourage, which ran from 2004 to 2011 and saw a revival movie in 2015. He's also starred in films like He's Just Not That Into You (2009) and The Notebook (2004). Henao is known for movies like Takers (2010) and Fighting (2009).

Another Entourage alum, Jerry Ferrara, announced last month that he and his wife Breanne are expecting their second child together, a son. The couple welcomed son Jacob Michael, 19 months, in May 2019 after previously suffering a pregnancy loss.