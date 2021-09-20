Enrique Iglesias' daughter Mary, 19 months, and his 3½-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas giggle while driving together in a mini Land Rover

Enrique Iglesias' Wife Shares Rare Video of Their 3 Kids Driving Around While Playing Dad's Music

Enrique Iglesias' kids are hitting the road!

On Sunday, the singer's wife Anna Kournikova posted an adorable video of their daughter Mary, 19 months, and twins Lucy and Nicholas, 3½, driving around in a mini Land Rover while listening to their dad's latest album.

In the sweet clip, Nicholas takes the wheel as the trio drives in circles on a tennis court. The toddlers giggle while riding around before Lucy turns her head and says "goodbye" to the camera.

"☀️☀️☀️ #chasingthesun #Finalalbum," Kournikova, 40, writes, referencing Iglesias' new music with the hashtags.

Last week, Iglesias, 46, posted a cute video on Instagram featuring his youngest daughter jamming out to one of his songs.

In the clip, Iglesias played his album Final from Spotify on a tablet as his daughter happily smiled and bounced in bed while listening.

"FINAL (Vol.1) is out!!!!!! Gracias a todos mis fans por vuestro apoyo [Thank you to my incredible fans for all your love] 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 #Finalalbum," he captioned the post.

Speaking with PEOPLE in March 2020, Iglesias said the transition for the couple's twins to the role of older siblings to Mary (aka Masha) had gone "very smoothly," sharing that Nicholas and Lucy "actually love" having a baby around the house.