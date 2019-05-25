Enrique Iglesias Shares Adorable Video of His Giggly 17-Month-Old Twins Nicholas and Lucy

Enrique Iglesias‘ twins think their dad is the funniest guy in the world!

The singer’s son Nicholas and daughter Lucy, both 17 months, sounded absolutely adorable in a video shared on Instagram Saturday.

“Three children in this video,” Iglesias captioned the footage that showed his kids laughing and smiling as their father acted out some funny gestures.

Little Nicholas could be seen dressed in a white T-shirt and patriotic shorts while sister Lucy sported heart patterned pants, red tutu and color-coordinated bow.

Iglesias rarely posts about his children on social media since he and longtime love Anna Kournikova — who have been together for over a decade and a half — confirmed they were parents a little over a month after their children’s birth in December 2017 in Miami.

The last time Iglesias shared an update was in early April when he posted a video of Nicholas having a “serious talk” with the father.

In the cute clip, the toddler babbles and walks around their house as he attempts to imitate his dad’s noises.

Last March, Iglesias spoke about the twins for the first time during a concert in Budapest, Hungary.

“I can absolutely tell you two things: I love my babies! I love them very much,” he said.

Enrique’s sister, Tamara Falcó Preysler, previously spoke to Hola magazine about the twins, saying, “Lucy looks more like Anna, she is blonde and has blue eyes, and Nico looks more like Enrique, more morenito [a little darker].”