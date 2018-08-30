Enrique Iglesias Jokingly Calls Giggly 7-Month-Old Twins a 'Tough Audience to Entertain'

Enrique Iglesias‘ twins have the most adorable laugh!

The proud father of two, who rarely posts about his 7-month-old twins, shared a new video of son Nicholas and daughter Lucy on Instagram Wednesday. “Tough audience to entertain,” he captioned the too cute clip of his kids giggling and turning their heads as their dad ran back and forth.

Iglesias’ video of Nicholas and Lucy comes four months after he last shared a post of both infants.

Retired tennis pro Kournikova, 37, last posted photos of the twins in July to celebrate the World Cup.

Kournikova and Iglesias, 42, — who have been together for over a decade and a half — are famously private, and confirmed they were parents a little over a month after their children’s birth on Dec. 14 in Miami.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that the couple had kept her pregnancy “very, very undercover.”

In March, Iglesias spoke about the twins for the first time during a concert in Budapest, Hungary.

“I can absolutely tell you two things: I love my babies! I love them very much,” he said.

Enrique’s sister Tamara Falcó Preysler previously spoke to Hola magazine about the twins, saying, “Lucy looks more like Anna, she is blonde and has blue eyes, and Nico looks more like Enrique, more morenito [a little darker].”