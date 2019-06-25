Enrique Iglesias Shares Sweet New Video of Son Nicholas, 18 Months, on a Boat: 'Weekend Vibes'

Nicholas is on a boat!

Enrique Iglesias‘ 18-month-old son couldn’t be happier to be enjoying the full swing of summer, babbling up a storm with his dad as they cruised along the water over the weekend.

Wearing a wide-brimmed straw hat and blue outfit complete with a Cars T-shirt, the blue-eyed toddler gazes out the vessel’s window, exclaiming “Wawa!” while pointing at the water.

“#weekendvibes 🌊🌊🌊☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️,” Iglesias, 44, captioned the sunny Sunday post.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Enrique Iglesias' son Nicholas Enrique Iglesias/Instagram. Inset: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

RELATED: Enrique Iglesias Jokingly Calls Giggly 7-Month-Old Twins a “Tough Audience to Entertain”

Nicholas and his twin sister Lucy don’t make a ton of appearances on Iglesias and mom Anna Kournikova‘s social media, but when they do, it’s extremely memorable — and adorable.

In April, the singer posted a video of Nicholas imitating Iglesias’ noises, sounding like he could very well be on his way to becoming a pop star just like his famous dad.

In the cute video, Nicholas, dressed in a blue T-shirt and shorts, wandered around making gurgling noises. Soon, Iglesias started to say “Ahhh” in different pitches, which Nicholas then imitated perfectly.

“Serious Talk,” Iglesias captioned the clip, adding an array of silly-face emojis.

RELATED VIDEO: Anna Kournikova’s Twins Make the Cutest World Cup Cheerleaders in Matching Soccer Jerseys

Though they no doubt have their hands full with two toddlers, Iglesias and Kournikova, 38, have found a creative way to stay intimately connected.

“That’s exactly what I do for breakfast!” joked the “Hero” hitmaker on the Lorraine show in October, when asked about his sex life with the retired tennis player.

Earlier that same month, Iglesias got candid in an interview with The Sun about the couple’s sex life, saying they have “more sex now than ever.”

And despite ongoing buzz that the longtime partners — who first met in 2001, on the set of his “Escape” music video — have tied the knot, Iglesias denied the marriage rumors during his interview on Lorraine.