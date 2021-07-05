Enrique Iglesias Shares Silly Photo While in the Pool with Twins Lucy and Nicholas

Enrique Iglesias enjoyed some fun in the sun with his twins Lucy and Nicholas!

The "Bailando" singer, 46, posted a rare photo with the 3-year-olds as they hung out in a pool on a yacht during a Fourth of July celebration.

Iglesias held his twins in each of his arms as he poked his tongue out and made a silly face at the camera. Nicholas didn't appear as enthused to take the photo whereas Lucy shared a big smile while wearing heart-shaped sunglasses.

"#MEPASE 🤪 #fourthofjuly," the singer captioned the photo. "Me Pasé" refers to his newly released single — his first since 2019.

Iglesias and Anna Kournikova share twins Nicholas and Lucy in addition to their 1-year-old daughter Mary.

The private couple rarely show glimpses into their personal lives.

Speaking with PEOPLE in March last year, Iglesias said the transition for the couple's twins to the role of older siblings to Mary, aka Masha, has gone "very smoothly," sharing that Nicholas and Lucy "actually love" having a baby around the house.

"There's a two-year difference, so I was a little scared. I was like, 'How are they going to react?' And I have two dogs so my house is chaotic," he said. "When we first came home with Masha, I was like, 'Oh, how is everybody going to react?' "

The following month the "Hero" singer shared a sweet video as he gave each of his children a ride on his back through his yard.

