Daddy's Little Girls! Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Open Up About Each Having Daughters

Enrique Iglesias (L) and Ricky Martin

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are proud girl dads!

The singers chatted with PEOPLE Wednesday in Hollywood, California, at the announcement of their first joint North American tour, about both their careers and life at home with their respective families.

Iglesias recently welcomed a now-5-week-old daughter named Mary (nicknamed Masha) and is also dad to twins Lucy and Nicholas, 2. Martin has four kids: son Renn (whose birth he announced on Oct. 29), 14-month-old daughter Lucia and twin boys Matteo and Valentino, 11.

Of having a daughter, Martin said, “They just gravitate towards you. They’re Daddy’s little girl. It’s real,” to which Iglesias agreed, “It’s real. 100 percent.”

The “Escape” singer, 44, added that being a father to girls is “beautiful” and went on to say, “I love it. I want to be with them all the time.”

Martin, 48, said he is “obsessed,” with his children: “It’s very special. Every day is different, every day is a new question, every day is a new point of view. They’re super smart, it’s incredible.”

Enrique Iglesias and daughter Masha

Ricky Martin and daughter Lucia

As for taking his children on the road when the tour kicks off in September, Martin, who is married to husband Jwan Yosef, said, “A lot of people say, ‘With young kids, they need stability.’ I think we are their stability. If we’re near them, they’ll feel safe and protected regardless of the roller coaster. They’re next to us.”

The star added, “They were born into this madness. We’ll protect them.”

Of “being on the road with kids,” Iglesias told PEOPLE, “Ricky was giving me some advice. It’s tough. It’s tough but it’s doable. Obviously, we’re fortunate enough that if we want to do it, we can do it.”

In reality, though, “My kids are very young, so they’ll come maybe to the Miami show since it’s a few miles from the American Airlines Arena,” he added when asked if Lucy, Nicholas and Masha would join him on tour. (The kids’ mom is Iglesias’ longtime partner Anna Kournikova.)

Enrique Iglesias (L); Ricky Martin

If all of his kids do join him on tour, Martin has some built-in help with his little ones from Matteo and Valentino.

“They’re great nannies,” the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer told PEOPLE. “They become big brothers automatically. They see a baby and they just want to protect them. We got security for the girls.”

And while Iglesias’ twins are still very young, they took no time at all to get used to their new baby sister joining the family — a transition he called “very smooth.”

“They actually love it,” Iglesias said of Lucy and Nicholas. “There’s a 2-year difference, so I was a little scared. I was like, ‘How are they going to react?’ And I have two dogs, so my house is chaotic.”