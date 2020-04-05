Enrique Iglesias Has Adorable Daddy-Daughter Dance with His 2-Month-Old Baby Mary

Enrique Iglesias brought smiles to fans’ faces with a sweet new video of his baby girl Mary.

On Sunday, the singer, 44, shared footage of him dancing with 2-month-old daughter Mary, who was sitting in her father’s lap. Simply captioning the clip with a single heart eye emoji, the proud father of three’s video starred his youngest child, whom he shares with Anna Kournikova, swinging her arms in the air with his help as Fun’s hit song “We Are Young” played in the background.

Iglesias’ baby girl, who is nicknamed Masha, wore an adorable dress and socks while her dad was dressed in a graphic T-shirt and camouflage pants.

Iglesias and Kournikova are also parents to 2-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas, who were born in December 2017.

The couple, who been together for nearly two decades, announced the birth of their daughter Mary in February after she was born on Jan. 30.

Iglesias spoke to PEOPLE in March and opened up about his twins’ Lucy and Nicholas getting used to their roles as older siblings.

Sharing how they were “very smoothly” adapting, the proud parent said: “They actually love it. There’s a two-year difference, so I was a little scared. I was like, ‘How are they going to react?’ And I have two dogs so my house is chaotic. When we first came home with Masha, I was like, ‘Oh, how is everybody going to react?’ ”

While Iglesias and Kournikova are private when it comes to sharing their personal lives, rarely sharing glimpses of their kids on social media, the pair has been open about their desire to raise a family.

Iglesias told PEOPLE en Español in 2007: “The only thing I can say is that, in my opinion, Anna, whether we are together or not, would be an ideal mother.”