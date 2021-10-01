Enrique Iglesias Shares 'Incredible' Reaction Kids Had to Steamy Music Video with Anna Kournikova

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova, who share 3-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas plus 1-year-old daughter Mary, met while making his 2001 music video for "Escape"

Enrique Iglesias can't get over the "incredible" reaction his kids had to his "Escape" music video.

The 46-year-old singer appeared on the latest episode of SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show where he discussed the moment his children — whom he shares with Anna Kournikova — watched his steamy music video of the pair. The longtime couple share 3-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas and 1-year-old daughter Mary.

"I think my kids have already seen— well, I think, no, I know my kids have already seen that video," he said. "And they're putting two and two together. Like, 'Oh, really?' "

Iglesias and Kournikova, 40, first met when she starred in his 2001 music video for "Escape," which features the duo making out and getting handsy on a bathroom sink and in a car. Sparks flew on set and the singer and former tennis pro began dating shortly after.

"Whenever they hear one of my songs they can actually recognize my voice, which is pretty cool. But when they watch that video, I think it does throw them off a little bit," Iglesias recalled on the show. " 'What is Mom doing there?' you know, 'with Dad' you know? 'When was this?' It's actually incredible to watch the expression on their faces. It's pretty cool."

Despite the intimate moment on camera in the couple's throwback video, Iglesias and Kournikova rarely show glimpses into their personal lives.

Last month, the singer shared a sweet video on Instagram of his baby girl Mary, who had a cute jam session to her dad's new music. In the clip, Iglesias played his album Final from Spotify on a tablet as his daughter happily smiled and bounced in bed while listening.

"FINAL (Vol.1) is out!!!!!! Gracias a todos mis fans por vuestro apoyo [Thank you to my incredible fans for all your love] 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 #Finalalbum," he captioned the post.

Speaking with PEOPLE in March 2020, Iglesias said the transition for the couple's twins to the role of older siblings to Mary (aka Masha) has gone "very smoothly," sharing that Nicholas and Lucy "actually love" having a baby around the house.

"There's a two-year difference, so I was a little scared. I was like, 'How are they going to react?' And I have two dogs, so my house is chaotic," he said at the time. "When we first came home with Masha, I was like, 'Oh, how is everybody going to react?' "