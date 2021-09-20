Enrique Iglesias' Daughter Mary, 19 Months, Dances to Dad's New Music in Adorable Video

Enrique Iglesias' fan base spans all ages!

The singer shared a sweet video on Instagram Friday featuring his 19-month-old daughter Mary, who had a cute jam session to her dad's new music. In the clip, Iglesias, 46, played his album Final from Spotify on a tablet as his daughter happily smiled and bounced in bed while listening.

"FINAL (Vol.1) is out!!!!!! Gracias a todos mis fans por vuestro apoyo [Thank you to my incredible fans for all your love] 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 #Finalalbum," he captioned the post.

Iglesias and Anna Kournikova also share twins Lucy and Nicholas, 3½. Speaking with PEOPLE in March 2020, Iglesias said the transition for the couple's twins to the role of older siblings to Mary (aka Masha) has gone "very smoothly," sharing that Nicholas and Lucy "actually love" having a baby around the house.

"There's a two-year difference, so I was a little scared. I was like, 'How are they going to react?' And I have two dogs so my house is chaotic," he said at the time. "When we first came home with Masha, I was like, 'Oh, how is everybody going to react?' "

Earlier this month, Iglesias took part in a conversation with Ricky Martin and Sebastián Yatra to promote their upcoming tour, during which he revealed Final may be his last project.

"It might be my final album," Iglesias said. "It's not something that I have been thinking about for the past few months. It's something that I have been thinking about for the past few years."