Enrique Iglesias Shares Sweet Video of Himself Dancing with Daughter Lucy, 21 Months

Enrique Iglesias‘ little girl has her dancing shoes on!

On Tuesday, the singer-songwriter, 44, shared an Instagram video of his daughter Lucy, 21 months, adorably getting her groove on to “The Wheels on the Bus” as her dad boogies alongside her. The toddler wears a white ruffled shirt and striped pants, going barefoot in the sweet clip.

The duo begin by rolling their arms to mimic the wheels on the bus, before Iglesias takes the dance to the next level with a big step over Lucy’s head. She laughs in delight, while Iglesias’ longtime love Anna Kournikova can be heard in the background, singing along.

Later in the clip, Iglesias swings Lucy around by her arms as she exclaims happily. When the song ends, the little girl jumps right into the next one, clapping her hands along to the opening notes of “If You’re Happy and You Know It.”

Iglesias and Kournikova, 38, welcomed Lucy and her twin brother Nicholas in December 2017. The couple confirmed they were parents a little over a month later, though they rarely post photos of their children to social media.

The latest update was in June, when Iglesias shared a video of Nicholas on a boat. In the clip, the toddler appeared to be enjoying the summer sun as he babbled up a storm with his dad while they cruised along the water.

Wearing a wide-brimmed straw hat and blue outfit complete with a Cars T-shirt, Nicholas gazed out the vessel’s window, exclaiming “Wawa!” while pointing at the water.

“#weekendvibes 🌊🌊🌊☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️,” the “Escape” hitmaker captioned the sunny post.

In May, Iglesias shared an adorable video of the twins laughing and smiling as he acted out some funny gestures.

“Three children in this video,” he captioned the footage, which showed Nicholas dressed in a white T-shirt and patriotic shorts while Lucy sported heart-patterned pants, a red tutu and a color-coordinated bow.

Iglesias spoke about the twins for the first time in March 2018, during a concert in Budapest, Hungary. “I can absolutely tell you two things: I love my babies! I love them very much,” the proud father raved.

“Actually, three things: I love my girl and I super f—ing love you guys for being here tonight. This is for your loyalty,” the entertainer added.