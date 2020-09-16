Anna Kournikova and longtime partner Enrique Iglesias welcomed Mary, their third child together, on Jan. 30

Love All! Anna Kournikova's Daughter Mary Rocks Adorable Tennis Look: 'Wimbledon, Here I Come'

Anna Kournikova might have a future Grand Slam champion on her hands!

The retired tennis star posted a too-cute snapshot of her younger daughter, 7-month-old Mary, to Instagram on Wednesday, showing off her outfit that's perfect for the sport.

Sporting a big grin, baby Mary rocks a white collared shirt and white skirt with a lace trim, gazing slightly off camera with her blonde hair in tiny pigtails.

"Wimbledon, here I come ... 😍," Kournikova, 39, wrote in the accompanying caption, adding lots of tennis-racket emojis.

Kournikova and longtime partner Enrique Iglesias welcomed Mary, their third child together, on Jan. 30. They also share 2½-year-old twins Nicholas and Lucy.

"My Sunshine," the new dad of three, 45, previously captioned a photo of himself in the hospital holding his then-newborn daughter, who was sporting a beanie topped with a bow.

The "Heart Attack" singer spoke with PEOPLE in March about welcoming Mary to the family, revealing her name and sweet Russian nickname: Masha. (Kournikova is from Russia.)

Iglesias also said the transition for the couple's twins to the role of older siblings has gone "very smoothly," sharing that Nicholas and Lucy "actually love" having a baby around the house.

"There's a two-year difference, so I was a little scared. I was like, 'How are they going to react?' And I have two dogs so my house is chaotic. When we first came home with Masha, I was like, 'Oh, how is everybody going to react?' "