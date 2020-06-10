'Bumpin' ' Beauty! Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Eniko Bares Baby Belly While Lounging in a Hammock

Eniko Hart shared her laid-back snapshot after posting videos of son Kenzo, 2½, giggling while having a "bubble party"

Eniko Hart is bumping her way into summer!

Kevin Hart's pregnant wife — who is currently expecting their second child together, a baby girl — shared a cozy-looking photograph to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, which showed her "bumpin' " in a hammock after having a "bubble party" with the couple's 2½-year-old son Kenzo Kash.

In the snapshot, Eniko, 35, wears a knit tank top, pulled up to reveal her baby bump. The glowing mom-to-be also wears a pair of earrings and several necklaces, letting her dark, curly hair hang over one shoulder.

The previous videos on his mom's Story show Kenzo adorably exclaiming "bubble party!" over and over again while running among the floating suds, after Eniko turns on a bubble machine presumably outside their home.

"Chillin'. This boy is rough on the knees," Eniko wrote on top of a photo of Kenzo post-party lounging in the same hammock, adding a crying-laughing emoji.

Image zoom Kenzo Hart Eniko Hart/Instagram

Eniko revealed the couple's pregnancy news in March, along with a black-and-white portrait of her growing baby bump. Last month, on Mother's Day, she and Hart, 40, broke the news of their baby on the way's sex.

"OH BABY, it's a little lady," said Eniko. "This Mother's Day God has blessed us with another baby girl. This pregnancy felt the exact same I could've sworn we were having another boy."

"I literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around because she & Kenzo are what I've always prayed for," she added.

Wrote Hart in his post sharing the news, "God is unbelievable ... we are blessed to have you in our lives. All I can say is thank you honey."

Image zoom Kevin Hart and family Kevin Hart/Instagram

Hart has recently been speaking up in solidarity with those who are protesting across the country following the killing of George Floyd on May 25.

In an Instagram post Tuesday evening, the actor and comedian shared a screenshot of a newscast showing that the protests against police brutality had spread to all 50 states. "This is POWER ... Enough is Enough. It's time for change ... " Hart wrote alongside the photo.

Last week, the Jumanji: The Next Level actor shared another post calling for change, this time highlighting son Kenzo in the photo. (Hart is also dad to son Hendrix, 12, and daughter Heaven, 15.)