Kevin and Eniko Hart welcomed their second child together on Sept. 29

Eniko Hart Says She's Feeling 'Damn Good' 11 Days After Welcoming Second Child with Kevin Hart

Just 11 days after welcoming her second child with husband Kevin Hart, Eniko Hart is showing off her postpartum body.

The new mom of two shared a video of herself posing in the mirror to on Instagram Saturday, writing that she’s feeling “damn good.”

“Day 11 post baby..” she began in the caption. “I gained 37 lbs this time w/ baby girl..down 19lbs.. & feelin’ DAMN GOOD abt it.”

Eniko also gave an update on her new daughter, Kaori Mai, writing: “I’m slowly but surely getting back to my old self, baby girl is happy, & healthy thank God.. 🤗.”

“Not everyone’s journey is the same but I’ve learned over the years if you treat your body good, it’ll do the same in return, like my trainer @rebeccabroxfit said “be inspired to INSPIRE” 🙌🏽,” she continued. “The woman’s body is truly AMAZING!”

Eniko first announced the birth of her daughter on Sept. 29 in an Instagram post that read, “9 months preparing to fall in love for a lifetime.”

Baby Kaori joined big brother Kenzo Kash, 2½, as well as Kevin’s children from a previous marriage — son Hendrix, 12, and daughter Heaven, 15.

Alongside the image, the proud parent added, “Thankful • grateful • blessed. A little bit of heaven sent down to earth.. welcome to the world baby girl.. we couldn't love you more.”

Five days after her initial announcement, Eniko officially introduced the couple's newborn daughter to the world with a sweet photo posted to Instagram.

In the image, she smiles as she looks down at her baby girl, who is all bundled up in a blanket, white onesie and matching mittens.

"When your heart literally lives outside of your body all over again," Eniko wrote alongside the photo. "Ori my girl you are everything I could've ever imagined plus more."