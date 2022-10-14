'Empire' Costars Trai Byers and Grace Gealey Expecting First Baby Together After 6 Years of Marriage

"Words absolutely fail when it comes to describing how deeply and overwhelmingly proud we are of you," Grace Gealey captioned an Instagram post celebrating Trai Byers' opening night on Broadway

Published on October 14, 2022 10:29 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Photo Image Press/Shutterstock (13464569x) Trai Byers and Grace Gealey 'The Piano Lesson' Opening Night on Broadway, New York, USA - 13 Oct 2022
Photo: Image Press/Shutterstock

Trai Byers and Grace Gealey are ready to welcome a new addition to their Empire!

Gealey, 38, revealed Friday that she and her former costar, 39, are expecting their first child together.

The actress, who attended her husband's opening night for The Piano Lesson on Broadway, shared photos from the red carpet in which she can be seen holding her baby bump.

"Words absolutely fail when it comes to describing how deeply and overwhelmingly proud we are of you, @traibyers," Gealey captioned the post; Byers cradles her growing stomach in the second photo.

The couple did not reveal any other details about their pregnancy, including a due date nor the baby's sex.

Byers made his Broadway debut Thursday night at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, where the revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson — starring Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington and Danielle Brooks — opened.

Gealey and Byers starred alongside each other on Empire. Gealey played Anika, who was engaged to his character Andre's dad Lucious (Terrence Howard) before becoming involved with Lucious' son Hakeem (Bryshere Y. Gray).

The former costars have been married for six years.

Gealey has been public about the couple's long-standing relationship and love they share for one another.

On Byers' 39th birthday, she posted a sweet photo of the two on Instagram and dedicated the post to her husband.

"Because of you, laughter is wild, love proliferates and even when life isn't easy, journeys are 'ease-full,' " she wrote in the caption.

"It's your birthday, my love, but to live life with you, is one of the greatest - and richest - gifts I've ever experienced," she added.

Byers also echoed similar sentiments when celebrating his wife's 38th birthday.

Alongside a picture of the couple staring into each other's eyes, he wrote on Instagram: "You are a magnet that draws all of my love, and I release into the gravitational pull of you. You can have it. You can have it all. This kind of love is on purpose. Praise God for us, baby. Praise God for you."

