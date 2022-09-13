Sheryl Lee Ralph's Kids Share Emotional Video Celebrating Her Emmy Win: We Are so Proud of You'

Sheryl Lee Richards won her first Emmy on Monday night — and her kids certainly didn't hold back with their excitement!

Hours after the Abbott Elementary star grabbed her trophy for best supporting actress in a comedy at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, her son Etienne Maurice posted a video on Instagram of himself and his sister Ivy-Victoria Maurice screaming in celebration from the audience.

"I've envisioned this moment for my mother my whole entire life. We are so proud of you Mommy! @thesherylleeralph you are A WINNER!!!!," he wrote in the caption. "@ivycoco23 are in our seats crying. #emmys2022."

Ralph, 65, plays the firm but loving kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard on the beloved ABC sitcom.

Her Emmy win wound up being one of the standout moments from Monday's show, Ralph bringing the audience at the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles to their feet while singing an acapella version of the song "Endangered Species" by Dianne Reeves.

"I am a woman, I am an artist," she sang. "And I know where my voice belongs."

Of course, Ralph's impressive singing voice came as no surprise seeing as she started her career on Broadway when she won a Tony award for best actress in a musical for her role in 1981's Dreamgirls.

"To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn't, wouldn't, couldn't come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like," Ralph said in her speech, adding, "This is what striving looks like!"

The industry veteran became just the second Black woman to score an Emmy in the category after Jackée Harry, who won for 227 in 1987 — a milestone Ralph appeared to celebrate in her scene-stealing acceptance speech.

Ahead of the monumental moment, Etienne posted behind-the-scenes photos and a video of himself, his mother, and his sister, laughing, posing, and praying before heading to the ceremony.

"A family that prays together, stays together," he captioned the piece. "We love you Mommyyyyyyyy! #emmys2022."

Meanwhile, her emotional speech aside, Ralph was also a standout on the Emmys red carpet, wearing a strapless black velvet gown with a high slit and long train — a garment she dressed up even more by placing sparkling crystals all throughout her hair and ponytail.

On the red carpet, Ralph told PEOPLE that her dress came together at the last minute when she and an Abbott Elementary castmate accidentally chose the same dress for the huge night.

Having to pivot, she collaborated with an up-and-coming designer instead. "Five days ago, I had no gown," Ralph said, explaining that a stylist named Brandon Blackwood collaborated with Ralph's daughter and another artist to create her Emmy night look.

"That's how family works, even extended family," Ralph said. "I now have family I didn't know was my family the way they have come through for me."

Asked about continuing to work decades after she initially started performing on the stage, Ralph shared an inspiring anecdote from working with Robert De Niro on a past film.

"One day I was shooting a movie with Robert De Niro, the great Robert De Niro, and in between shots he looked at me, and he said 'You are great. You're like really DGA, Damn Great Actress,' " Ralph told PEOPLE. " 'But Hollywood's not looking for you, they're not looking for the Black girls, so you better wave that red flag and let them know you're there because you deserve to be seen.' "

"Thirty years later, I am seen with my Emmy nomination," Ralph added. "And thank God I didn't give up on me because it's been a rough climb, but it's worth every step."

Abbott Elementary season 2 premieres on ABC on Sept. 21.