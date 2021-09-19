Kathryn Hahn Recalls Son, 14, Walking In on Her Practicing WandaVision 'Witch Moves' at Emmys

"It was as if he just saw me getting out of the shower. He was so embarassed," Kathryn Hahn says of her son Leonard, 14, walking in on her practicing her WandaVision lines

Kathryn Hahn's son would prefer if his mom kept her WandaVision witchcraft solely on the TV screen.

On Sunday, the 48-year-old actress caught up with PEOPLE on the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet where she revealed that her kids occasionally get embarrassed when they see her rehearsing at home for the Disney+ series.

"Is this a character that you just have fun going around your house and falling into?" PEOPLE's Jeremy Parson's asks Hahn of her playing the role as nosy neighbor Agnes/villainous witch Agatha Harkness.

"It would be really fun — my kids would just be making constant fun," Hahn says of her two kids Leonard, 14, and Mae, 12, whom she shares with husband Ethan Sandler.

"Like my kid walked in one time while I was practicing my witch moves and he was like, 'Oh my God, Mom!' Like it was as if he just saw me just getting out of the shower," she adds with a laugh. "He was so embarrassed."

Though Hahn says her son thinks her Marvel character is "a little cool," the actress says he "just can't let me see it."

"He's a teenager," adds the star, who is nominated Sunday for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or a movie for her WandaVision role.

Earlier this year, Hahn appeared on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, hosted by Janine Rubenstein, where she opened up about her kids' reaction to the Disney+ show.

"No one can really admit to their mom that they're cool, which I understand and respect, but they definitely were a little bit, I would just say, suspiciously nicer to me these days," said Hahn. "So I feel like I'm going to take that as a huge compliment. They're definitely proud for sure."

And according to Hahn, tuning into the hit series — which follows Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany's Vision in the mysterious town of Westview — became a family affair for the actress and her clan.

"We got to watch it together, which was something that they have not really been able to do much with mom's work," she told Rubenstein. "But we were able to watch it weekly, which was so fun."

The 73rd Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, are airing live from 8-11 p.m. ET on CBS.