Family Night Out! Padma Lakshmi Attends the Emmys with Daughter, 9½, and Krishna's Dad Adam Dell

Image zoom From L to R: Padma Lakshmi, Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell and Adam Dell J Emilio Flores/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Padma Lakshmi‘s got her best gal by her side!

The Top Chef host, 49, took her 9½-year-old daughter Krishna Thea to the 2019 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday evening, where they were photographed on the purple carpet alongside Krishna’s dad Adam Dell.

Lakshmi wore a long white column dress with a high neck, her hair tied back in a sleek style. Krishna let her long brown hair hang down naturally over her shoulder, wearing a black dress with a whimsical pattern and matching sandals. Dell looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo.

Top Chef was up in the outstanding reality competition Emmy category on Sunday — an award it has been nominated for 13 times, and took home the prize for in 2010. It lost out to RuPaul’s Drag Race this year.

On the carpet, Lakshmi was overheard introducing Dell as her daughter’s father. She has yet to confirm a rekindled romance between herself and the venture capitalist, 49.

The pair settled custody in 2012 and in January 2017, the trio attended the Women’s March on Washington in D.C., just a day after The New York Post‘s Page Six published a story claiming the pair were “giving it a try” and that Lakshmi was “taking it slow” with Dell, whose brother founded computer manufacturing company Dell Inc.

In June 2017, Lakshmi and Dell were spotted at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, where they attended the Dubai in the Sky party together — and just one day later, Lakshmi shared a photo of herself, Krishna and Dell lounging in bed.

Lakshmi celebrated Krishna’s dad in a heartfelt Instagram post this past June, which featured a snapshot of her only child sitting on Dell’s lap as the two shared a sweet bonding moment.

“Happy Father’s Day! Everyone should be lucky enough to have such a loving father,” she captioned the image. “Thank you for all you do for us. 👨‍👧💜 #fathersday #littlehands“

Earlier this month, Lakshmi shared a mother-daughter photograph of herself and Krishna both sporting leather — a jacket for the star and a vest for her daughter — writing, “First day of school! #Littlehands is going to kill 4th grade.”

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.