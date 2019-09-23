Emmys 2019: Kristen Bell's Daughter Just Learned She and Husband Dax Shepard Are Famous

Kristen Bell‘s daughter is starting to understand that her parents are kind of a big deal.

The Good Place star, 39, chatted with PeopleTV‘s Andrea Boehlke on the red carpet Sunday evening ahead of the 2019 Emmy Awards, where she said one of her and Dax Shepard‘s girls (they’re parents to Delta, 4½, and Lincoln, 6) had the most hilarious response to learning her mom and dad are famous.

“When my kids realized I was famous, I wasn’t there, but I think it started when my 5-year-old daughter asked Dax … she said, ‘Do people listen to Armchair Expert because of you or [co-host] Monica [Padman]?’ And Dax said, ‘Well, both, but maybe they tune in because I’m the famous one.’ And she goes, ‘You’re famous?!’ ” says the actress.

“And he goes, ‘Why do you think sometimes in public people ask me and Mommy to take pictures?’ And she goes, ‘Mommy’s famous?!’ I don’t know that she knows what that means, but it did seem to stun her,” Bell adds.

The girls don’t know what the Emmys are, either. As their mom explains of Delta and Lincoln’s weekend plans, “They’re doing a play at a kids’ theater group. They went there today. I’m sure they’re just hanging out in the backyard, building forts. And then when I come home to tuck them in [in this dress], I’m sure they’ll have a lot of questions.”

The Good Place is up for three awards at Sunday’s ceremony, including outstanding comedy series.

Lincoln, who started first grade this year, certainly has her own sense of style. In the spring, the little girl had the side of her head shaved — with her parents’ permission, of course.

“She just woke up one morning and was like, ‘I need to shave this whole side right here,’ ” Bell said during a hosting gig in Hollywood, California, for “A Perfect Night In” for the American Express Blue Cash Preferred Card.

“And I was like, ‘What?’ ‘It’s got to be buzzed,’ ” she recalled. “And I was like, ‘I’ve never been, nor will I ever be, that cool to shave the side of my head.’ And she did it, and she rocks it and she loves it. And she even said, ‘I need a little trim. It’s getting long.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, you’re just like a skater girl. That’s so cool.’ “

Despite the little girls not knowing much about awards season or their parents’ fame, Delta is already quite the amateur photographer. Earlier this month, Shepard shared his younger daughter’s handiwork: a snapshot of her parents cuddled up together on a black leather couch.

Bell wore a berry-colored sports bra and black leggings as she lay atop her husband, who was shirtless, with his blond hair pulled up into a tiny ponytail. Both actors beamed at the camera.

“Photo credit: Delta (whose finger makes an appearance),” Shepard captioned the image — and sure enough, Delta’s finger could be seen party obscuring the right side of the frame.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.