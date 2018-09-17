Pregnant Yvonne Strahovski Reveals She's Due 'Any Day' (and Her Baby's Sex!) at the 2018 Emmys

Blessed be the fruit!

Mom-to-be Yvonne Strahovski glowed Monday night on the red carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards, unable to hide her smile over her nomination — and her baby bump.

The Australian actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Tim Loden later this month, wore a long black gown while Loden opted for a traditional tux. She spoke with E!‘s Giuliana Rancic about their little one on the way.

“Any day — hopefully not today. Just gonna hold him in there and hope for the best,” Strahovski said with a laugh of her rapidly approaching due date, while the couple also confirmed their baby is a boy: “Now we have [announced it]. So it’s out!”

Strahovski is one of five Handmaid’s cast members up for an award at tonight’s ceremony, including three other women: Elisabeth Moss, Alexis Bledel and Ann Dowd (who all won last year!), plus Strahovski’s onscreen husband Joseph Fiennes. She is contending against Dowd, 62, and Bledel, 37, for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her role as Serena Joy Waterford. The harrowing Hulu drama is nominated for eight Emmys total.

“I’m just so honored to be nominated in such a cool category with these women,” Strahovski, 36, told Rancic. “To be sharing it with my husband, and my parents are here today too.”

Strahovski celebrated her Emmy nomination in a grand way, taking a trip to the Grand Canyon with fellow actor Loden and posing in front of the natural wonder’s breathtaking backdrop.

For the outdoor adventure, the pregnant star wore a fitted white shirt, which hugged her adorable bump, a camel-colored long-sleeved shirt, dark pants and tennis shoes that she paired with a green hat. The couple’s dog also joined the parents-to-be for the excursion.

As a Sierra Club Ambassador, Strahovski has been traveling throughout the U.S. exploring its national parks since she vowed to reconnect with nature two years ago. “I want my child to be able to explore the wonders of Grand Canyon without the threat of toxic uranium pollution nearby,” she said in a press release.

Yvonne Strahovski Yvonne Strahovski/Instagram

In May, Strahovski announced that she and Loden, whom she married over summer 2017, are expecting their first child together.

“I am very excited to finally be able to share my special news — I’m going to be a Mama!” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her baby bump. “So very exciting to watch & feel this little Peanut growing every day!”

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.