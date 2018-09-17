Sterling K. Brown Jokes His Son Wants to Be a 'Rapping Comedian Football Player' at 2018 Emmys

Sterling K. Brown‘s son is keeping his options open.

During their walk of the 2018 Emmy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles Monday night, the This Is Us star and wife Ryan Michelle Bathe chatted with E!‘s Giuliana Rancic about their older son Andrew‘s current career goals.

“Now he wants to be a rapper or a football player,” Bathe said of her 7-year-old’s change from aspiring to become a scientist in the future.

“A rapping comedian football player,” clarifies Brown, 42. ” ‘Cause he likes the yuks, too.”

“He’s really been working on his raps,” adds Bathe, 42, while her husband — with whom she also shares younger son Amaré — jokes, “He’s got a ways to go.”

Says the mom of two, “He’s only 7 though. I didn’t expect JAY-Z. It’s actually been really fun for me because I’m like, ‘Look, you need to know who LL Cool J is … you need to know who the original rappers are!’ “

Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown with son Andrew David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Brown told E! News at the 2017 Emmys that his kids were a handful, saying, “The 6-year-old is in first grade, and he’s got a lot of personality. Any time you turn the camera on to this child, he shows up.”

“He wants to be a scientist, so we’re really hoping the scientist thing happens,” Bathe added of Andrew. “Because he wants to be better than Einstein. But then he goes, ‘Sexy dance, sexy dance, sexy dance.’ “

Joked Brown, “He’s going to be a weird scientist.”

Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown Neilson Barnard/Getty

When asked at the 2017 Emmy Awards if Andrew and Amaré were tuning in to This Is Us, Brown said no and that “He’s probably watching Disney Junior or something like that.”

“Maybe Austin & Ally, or Bunk’d — he loves Bunk’d. Now if we were on Bunk’d, then he would be like, ‘Y’all are really doing something,’ ” joked Bathe.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.