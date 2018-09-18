Parents’ night out!

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons attended the 2018 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles Monday night, walking the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater for their first official appearance since welcoming son Ennis Howard on May 3.

Former child actress Dunst, 36, wore a floor-length deep-blue gown with a plunging neckline, finishing the look with sparkling earrings and a variety of bracelets while letting her blonde locks hang in loose waves over her shoulders.

Plemons — nominated this evening for his role in Black Mirror‘s episode “USS Callister” — smiled as he posed for photos with his fiancée, wearing a traditional black tuxedo.

Multiple sources reported “healthy baby boy” Ennis’ birth to PEOPLE eight days after his arrival, with one insider noting, “Everyone is doing great.”

Born at 8:16 a.m., Ennis arrived in Santa Monica, California, the birth certificate obtained by The Blast confirmed.

Representatives for the pair have not commented on the baby news.

The arrival of their son came three months after Dunst confirmed her pregnancy in January in the Fall/Winter portrait series for Rodarte — the label co-founded by her best friends, sibling designers Laura and Kate Mulleavy.

Dunst and Plemons, 30, began dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of season 2 of the FX series Fargo, where they played a married couple. News of their engagement surfaced in January 2017, when Dunst was spotted with what appeared to be an engagement ring at the Golden Globe Awards.

In June 2017, the actress admitted expanding her family was definitely something she had in mind. “I’m at a stage in my life where I’m like, ‘I’ve been working since I was 3. It’s time to have babies and chill,’ ” she told Marie Claire U.K. for their July issue.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on NBC.