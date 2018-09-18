Heidi Klum Says Her Kids 'Always Want to Come' with Her to the Emmy Awards

Heidi Klum is enjoying a date night at the 2018 Emmy Awards — and her kids aren’t having it.

“They always want to come with me — ‘Mom, can we please come?’ — but I always say, ‘It’s kind of work, I’m talking to a lot of television stations, we’re doing photos and then we’re sitting and you have to be quiet,’ ” the America’s Got Talent judge told PEOPLE on the red carpet.

“I think it is not as fun as a movie [premiere] or something like that, or music,” added Klum, 45, who attended Monday’s ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles alongside boyfriend Tom Kaulitz. (Her show Project Runway is nominated.)

She explained of her children Lou Sulola, 9 next month, Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo, 11, Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu, 13, and Leni, 14, “For them, it’s a little bit boring.”

Klum — who announced earlier this month that she, alongside co-host Tim Gunn, will exit Project Runway after 16 seasons — previously opened up about why she keeps her children mostly off of social media and never shows their faces.

“My oldest daughter [Leni] is 13 and she wants to post her face and I always say, ‘No, you’re not allowed to,’ ” the supermodel and fashion designer explained in July 2017 during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan. “Whenever she’s in it, it has to be from the back or [having her face concealed somehow].”

Continued Klum of her children with ex-husband Seal, “It’s different when we do it — I feel like we’re grown-ups — but I want to try and keep them children as long as possible.”

In September 2017, the model chatted with PEOPLE exclusively about her sons, calling them “very sexy” in that she sees a lot of her ex-husband in one of their appearances.

“[Henry] looks like Seal and I think Seal is very hot and very handsome,” Klum said. “He looks just like his dad — he has this little gap here in his teeth.”

She added of younger son Johan, “His hair is just so wild and big. My little one has the most gorgeous hair.”

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.