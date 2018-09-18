Chrissy Teigen Claps Back After Being Asked If She's Pregnant Only 4 Months After Welcoming Son

Chrissy Teigen isn’t letting any haters ruin her glamorous night out.

The model and Lip Sync Battle host took a minute out of her evening alongside husband John Legend at the 2018 Emmy Awards Monday night to fire off a sarcastic reply to a Twitter user.

“I’m asking this with the utmost respectful, but is @chrissyteigen pregnant again? 🤯,” the fan wrote in response to a photo of Teigen, 32, at the event, four months after welcoming the couple’s second child, son Miles Theodore.

“I just had a baby but thank you for being soooo respectful,” the mother of two clapped back.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

I just had a baby but thank you for being soooo respectful https://t.co/N9ZxZ35Zze — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 18, 2018

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Kevin Winter/Getty Images

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Ribs Husband John Legend for EGOT Win at 2018 Emmys: “We Get It”

While Teigen is almost as well known for her witty retorts and enviable confidence as she is for her impressive body of work, she has her insecurities just like anyone else. In July, the model shared a video of her stretch marks on her Instagram Story while on vacation in Bali with Legend, Miles and daughter Luna Simone, 2.

Wearing nothing but bikini bottoms, Teigen gave her fans a close-up look at her stretch marks along her thighs and lower back, saying, “I guess these just aren’t going to go away. This is my new body.”

She tweeted, “Instagram is crazy. I think it’s awesome people have killer bodies and are proud to show them off (I really do!!) but I know how hard it can be to forget what (for lack of a better word) regular ol’ bodies look like when everyone looks bonkers amazing.”

Teigen continued in another tweet, writing, “Also I don’t really call this ‘body confidence’ because I’m not quite there yet. I’m still super insecure. I’m just happy that I can make anyone else out there feel better about themselves!”

Check out all of PEOPLE’s 2018 Emmys coverage here

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and their kids Luna and Miles John Legend/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: John Legend Becomes an EGOT as He Wins Emmy for Jesus Christ Superstar



Just a few weeks after giving birth to Luna in 2016, Teigen revealed to PEOPLE that returning to her pre-baby body right away “wasn’t a concern” for her.

“I just wanted to feel good and feel energetic,” she said of working out during her pregnancy. “I’m still at that point [after having then-5-week-old Luna] where I can’t work out, which is awesome, because it’s like, ‘Sorry … I can’t!’ “

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on NBC.