Are Benedict Cumberbatch and Wife Sophie Hunter Expecting Third Child?

The actor, 42, and his wife Sophie Hunter, who wed in February 2015, were spotted at the Showtime Emmy Eve Party in Los Angeles ahead of the 2018 Emmy Awards on Monday, where Hunter debuted her baby bump in a black-and-white A-line dress.

She later walked the show’s red carpet in a long, billowing yellow gown with a high collar.

At the post-show Emmy Awards Governors Ball, a visibly pregnant Hunter was spotted resting her crossed arms over her belly.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter

Hunter and Cumberbatch are parents to sons Hal Auden, 18 months, and 3-year-old Christopher “Kit” Carlton.

The Avengers: Infinity War star previously raved about being a father to two boys, telling PEOPLE in October 2016, “It’s a joyous thing. I’m very happy to have them in my life, very lucky as well.”

Sophie Hunter and Benedict Cumberbatch Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty

The Sherlock star also shared that he learned the most valuable life and parenting skills from his own mom and dad: actors Timothy Carlton and Wanda Ventham.

“They, despite whatever is ever made out about it, worked incredibly hard to be able to afford an education that in most circumstances you could only dream of and I was very aware of that,” he said. “I can only hope to be half as good [a parent] as they were to me, to my children.”

Added Cumberbatch, “I have their example to follow so I’ll be doing something right if I am.”