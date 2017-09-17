The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert , are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET

Jessica Biel Raves About Son Silas (and His Latest Milestone!) at the Emmys: He Says, ' "No, No, Mommy!" '

Jessica Biel’s son has reached a new milestone: telling Mommy “No!”

The 35-year-old Sinner actress opened up about 2-year-old Silas Randall Sunday on the Emmy Awards red carpet, revealing what new phrases he’s learned recently.

“Now, he’s saying to me, ‘No, no, Mommy! We are not gonna do this anymore,’ ” Biel began. “And, ‘This is not a match’ — which means, ‘I don’t wanna do this.’ ”

She explained, “I think that comes from the matching game — one of these things are not like the other.”

Biel welcomed Silas in 2015 with her husband Justin Timberlake. She and Timberlake first tied the knot in 2012, following five years of dating.

“You’re stretched thin everywhere, and it’s been amazing creatively, but really hard. I think every working parent must feel the same,” she added at the time.