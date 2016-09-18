New mom Ellie Kemper's son was certainly on her mind as she graced the 2016 Emmy Awards red carpet

Ellie Kemper Calls Motherhood 'Life-Changing' on First Red Carpet Since Giving Birth

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Motherhood — it’s a miracle!

Ellie Kemper may have left her son at home on Sunday night, but the new addition was certainly on her mind as she graced the 2016 Emmy Awards red carpet.

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star, who is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series, told E! News of being a new parent, “It’s life-changing.”

“Everything changes immediately,” she explained further, adding, “So no sleep and lot’s of milk.”

Kemper and husband Michael Koman welcomed their baby boy in early August, which her costar Tituss Burgess confirmed at the time.

Of new motherhood and a busy filming schedule, Kemper, 36, said, “It’s a balance and I think you figure it out … you’re pregnant one day and then you have a child the next.”

“It’s a balancing act that everyone figures out,” she concluded.