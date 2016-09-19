Anna Chlumsky wore a daring dress in her first outing since giving birth to her second daughter in July



Anna Chlumsky returned to the red carpet with a “risky” bang.

Less than two months after giving birth to daughter Clara Elizabeth, the 35-year-old Veep star arrived at the 2016 Emmy Awards in a daring lilac gown by Christian Siriano. The textured mini-dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline hit above her knees while its long cape skimmed the floor.

Chlumsky completed the awards show look with an up-swept ‘do, dangling earrings and pointed silver heels.

Designer Christian Siriano said they worked together to come up with her post-pregnancy sartorial debut.

“This was a collaboration,” he told PeopleStyle of the gown, one of nine looks he designed for the Emmys. “She really wanted something very vintage. She has a lot of vintage references, like old-school ’40s, ’50s dresses. And she wanted this very weird shape because she just had a baby. So she really, I think, didn’t want to show too much of her body, but still wanted to look cool.”

And Siriano added that he and Chlumsky expected the dress to generate some criticism.

“I think definitely it was a risk,” he says. “The fabric was a risk. The shape was a risk. But it was cool. People get very scared of what they haven’t seen before. Like, ‘Oh, I hate it,’ or ‘Oh, it’s not working,’ because it’s just new to them. But I think that’s okay. We all knew it was going to be something fun and different and not everybody would get it and that’s okay.”



The actress was nominated for the fourth time for best supporting actress in a comedy for her standout role as Amy Bookheimer in Veep. However, she lost to Kate McKinnon from Saturday Night Live.

Chlumsky and husband Shaun So also have a 3-year-old daughter, Penelope Joan.

PEOPLE learned exclusively that Chlumsky was expecting her second child in April. She and So, a business executive who previously served in the military, married in 2008.

Last fall, Chlumsky spoke to PEOPLE about being a new mom.

“It’s awesome. I love it,” Chlumsky said of parenting daughter Penelope. “She’s becoming her own person and it’s delicious to watch.”