Surprise! Emmy Rossum Welcomes Baby Girl with Husband Sam Esmail — and Shares Photos from Pregnancy!

Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail welcomed their first child together — a baby girl — on May 23

Emmy Rossum is a mom!

The actress, 34, and husband Sam Esmail have welcomed a baby girl together, she announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday. This is the first child for Rossum and the Mr. Robot creator, 43.

Rossum shared the happy news alongside two black-and-white maternity photos. One shot showed the Shameless alum baring her baby bump, while another showed Esmail cradling her belly.

"5.24.21," the new mom captioned the post. "On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world."

The Phantom of the Opera star also posted a picture of of what appears to be her newborn's footprint.

Esmail proposed to Rossum in 2015 after two years of dating. Kicking off a unique courting process, Email directed his bride in the 2014 romantic dramedy Comet.

The couple tied the knot in May 2017, enjoying an intimate ceremony at Central Synagogue in New York City before a lavish reception at the Guggenheim Museum.

Guests included Robert Downey Jr. and Hilary Swank, as well as Rossum's Shameless costars Macy and Shanola Hampton and Mr. Robot stars Rami Malek, Christian Slater and Carly Chaikin.

In a candid Facebook post in April 2017, Rossum opened up about being raised by a single mother, which was an experience she described as "difficult" throughout her childhood.

"Sometimes, I take my mom to brunch and get her a present, to show her how much I value her," the star wrote of how she has learned to celebrate Father's Day. "She really was both a mother and a father for me."