Emmy Rossum Shares Rare Photos of Daughter on Her First Trip to Disneyland: 'So Much Joy'

Emmy Rossum took her daughter to the happiest place on Earth!

The Shameless actress, 36, had some family fun at Disneyland with her 19-month-old daughter and husband Sam Esmail. She documented the amusement park outing with an Instagram post on Saturday.

"My daughter's first time and she agrees — it is the happiest place!" Rossum captioned the post, to which her The Crowded Room costar Amanda Seyfried replied, "YOU DID IT."

The adorable post shows the actress's daughter riding the "It's a Small World" boats with her parents, sightseeing with her dad and meeting two princesses — Ariel and Snow White.

Both the Angelyne actress and her little one wore blue on the Disneyland outing. The 19-month-old sported a ruffled blue onesie, fuzzy coat and pigtails.

"So much joy with friends, family and Star Wars!!!" Rossum wrote in the post's caption, which also included some solo shots.

The actress shared a selfie in her sunnies alongside a towering Disney Christmas tree, as well as a photo of herself smiling in front of an army of Star Wars Stormtroopers.

Rossum and Esmail, 45, welcomed their daughter in May of last year. The couple met on the set of Comet, which the Shameless actress starred in and Mr. Robot creator directed. After two years of dating, the couple got engaged in 2015, and tied the knot two years later.

Since her daughter's birth, Rossum has kept her journey into motherhood pretty private but has shared the occasional post — including one celebrating the toddler's first steps and another that documented her first COVID vaccine.