Emmy Rossum Shares Rare Photo of 8-Month-Old Daughter, Reveals Her Latest Milestone: 'Been Busy'
Emmy Rossum is giving a glimpse into life at home with her baby girl.
On Monday, the actress, 35, posted a rare shot to her Instagram Story of her 8-month-old daughter as the little girl stands inside of an open closet. Rossum snapped the photo from behind the infant, who is wearing a pair of blue jeans and a white shirt.
"Haven't posted in a while because we've been busy standing and stuff," Rossum writes alongside the picture.
The Shameless alum announced last May that she and husband Sam Esmail, creator of Mr. Robot, welcomed their first child together.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
"5.24.21," the new mom captioned the post. "On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world."
Ahead of the new year, Rossum posted another photo with her daughter, however, the little girl is mainly out of camera view.
In the picture, Rossum sits in the ocean with her daughter on her lap, both facing away from the camera.
Esmail proposed to Rossum in 2015 after two years of dating. Kicking off a unique courting process, Esmail directed his bride in the 2014 romantic dramedy Comet.
The couple tied the knot in May 2017, enjoying an intimate ceremony at Central Synagogue in New York City before a lavish reception at the Guggenheim Museum.