Emmy Rossum Shares Rare Photo of Daughter, 1, Getting Her COVID Vaccine: 'Exciting Day'

Emmy Rossum is continuing to protect her baby girl from COVID-19.

The 35-year-old actress, who seldom shares details about her daughter, 1, revealed on Instagram Wednesday that the little girl received her first COVID vaccination.

The Shameless star posted a picture of a shiny Band-Aid on her daughter's arm after she got the shot.

"An exciting day we've waited a long time for! Our daughter got her first covid vaccine!" wrote Rossum, who also reshared the snap to her Instagram Story with the caption "Vaxxed!!!!"

Rossum shares her daughter with husband Sam Esmail. The pair got engaged in 2015 after two years of dating and tied the knot in May 2017.

Emmy Rossum Credit: Emma Rossum/Instagram

Last week, a Food and Drug Administration panel voted unanimously to authorize the use of the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines for children under 5 to six months old. Days later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also signed off on COVID vaccines for the age group.

Many healthcare providers nationwide received available doses as early as Monday.

Pfizer and BioNTech announced in December that a two-dose regimen did not elicit enough of an immune response in some children under 5, prompting their study of a third dose.

At the time, the companies reported that the two-dose vaccine was effective in children under age 2, similar to those in the 16-24 age bracket. However, children ages 2 through 5 generally did not have the same response.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention first approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use in children ages 12 to 15 back in May 2021. The vaccine received the same approval for children ages 5 to 11 six months later in November.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments.