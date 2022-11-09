Emmy Rossum Shares Rare Photo of Daughter, 18 Months, as She Wears an 'I Voted' Sticker

Emmy Rossum shares her daughter with husband Sam Esmail

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Published on November 9, 2022 02:51 PM
Emma Rossum daughter vote sticker
Photo: Emmy Rossum/Instagram, David Livingston/Getty

Emmy Rossum's little girl is getting into the Election Day spirit!

On Tuesday, the Shameless actress, 36, shared a rare snap of her daughter on her Instagram Story as the 18-month-old wears an "I Voted" sticker on her pajamas.

In the cute picture, Rossum and husband Sam Esmail's daughter is drinking from a bottle while lounging in a pair of blue duck-printed pajamas. The photo is snapped from over the toddler's shoulder, showing only her brown curly hair in lieu of her face.

Earlier that day, Rossum shared a video on her Instagram Story of her proudly wearing the same "I Voted" sticker after leaving the polls.

The actress last shared a picture of her daughter on Instagram in August, snapping a cute shot of the toddler playing with bubbles on the sidewalk.

She looked too cute in a floral jumper with blue ribbon ties on the shoulders as she soaked up a summer day outside. The mom of one simply captioned the shot with sun and bubble emojis.

Rossum, who seldom shares details about her daughter, revealed on Instagram in June that her little girl received her first COVID vaccination.

The actress posted a picture of a shiny Band-Aid on her daughter's arm after she got the shot.

"An exciting day we've waited a long time for! Our daughter got her first covid vaccine!" wrote Rossum, who also reshared the snap to her Instagram Story with the caption "Vaxxed!!!!"

Esmail proposed to Rossum in 2015 after two years of dating. The couple tied the knot in May 2017, enjoying an intimate ceremony at Central Synagogue in New York City before a lavish reception at the Guggenheim Museum.

