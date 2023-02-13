Emmy Rossum Shares Rare Photo of Her Daughter, 20 Months, as She Compares Their Natural Curls

Emmy Rossum and husband Sam Esmail welcomed their daughter in May 2021

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Published on February 13, 2023 04:07 PM
Emmy Rossum daughter curly hair
Photo: Emmy Rossum/Instagram (2)

Emmy Rossum is seeing similarities in her little girl!

Over the weekend, the Shameless actress, 36, shared a rare snap on her Instagram Story of her 20-month-old daughter as she noted that the two have similar natural curls in their hair.

Rossum first posted a snap of herself, showing off her long curly hair after air-drying it before sharing a sweet photo of her daughter, whose face is covered by a purple heart emoji.

The little girl, whom Rossum shares with husband Sam Esmail, sits on the ground in the snap while wearing a cute purple sweater and two little pink barrettes to keep her curls out of her face.

"And curls," Rossum wrote.

In December, Rossum documented a trip to Disneyland with Esmail and their daughter.

"My daughter's first time and she agrees — it is the happiest place!" Rossum captioned the post, to which her The Crowded Room costar Amanda Seyfried replied, "YOU DID IT."

The adorable post showed the actress's daughter riding the "It's a Small World" boats with her parents, sightseeing with her dad and meeting two princesses — Ariel and Snow White.

Both the Angelyne actress and her little one wore blue on the Disneyland outing. The almost 2-year-old sported a ruffled blue onesie, fuzzy coat and pigtails.

"So much joy with friends, family and Star Wars!!!" Rossum wrote in the post's caption, which also included some solo shots.

Rossum and Esmail, 45, welcomed their daughter in May of last year. The couple met on the set of Comet, which the Shameless actress starred in and Mr. Robot creator directed. After two years of dating, the couple got engaged in 2015, and tied the knot two years later.

