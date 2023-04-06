Emmy Rossum Quietly Welcomes Her Second Baby, a Son, with Husband Sam Esmail

Emmy Rossum officially has two under two!

The Shameless actress, 36, revealed on Instagram Thursday that she and husband Sam Esmail have quietly welcomed their second baby together, a son.

The photos reveal that the couple welcomed their son on Wednesday, April 5 at 10:40 a.m. The little boy weighed 6 lbs., 14 oz. and measured 19.5 inches at birth.

Sharing a set of three photos including her bump before giving birth, her little boy's footprints, and a close-up of her son's lips, Rossum wrote, "On a foggy Wednesday morning, our son was born."

Their new addition joins the couple's daughter, 22 months, whom the actress shared a rare shot of in February.

Rossum first posted a snap of herself, showing off her long curly hair after air-drying it before sharing a sweet photo of her daughter, whose face was covered by a purple heart emoji.

The little girl sat on the ground in the snap while wearing a cute purple sweater and two little pink barrettes to keep her curls out of her face.

"And curls," Rossum wrote.

Rossum and Esmail met on the set of Comet, which the Shameless actress starred in and Mr. Robot creator directed.

Esmail proposed to Rossum in 2015 after two years of dating. The couple tied the knot in May 2017, enjoying an intimate ceremony at Central Synagogue in New York City before a lavish reception at the Guggenheim Museum.