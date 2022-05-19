Emmy Rossum Reveals She Nearly Gave Birth in an Uber En Route to Hospital: 'My Worst Nightmare'

"I was basically 10 minutes away from having a child," Emmy Rossum recalls of being in labor while in an Uber on the way to the hospital

Emmy Rossum is looking back at the scary moment she almost didn't make it to the hospital before giving birth to her daughter.

While co-hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan alongside Ryan Seacrest on Thursday, the Shameless star, 35, shared rare details about her baby daughter, who turns 1 next week, including the story of when she nearly gave birth to the infant in an Uber on the way to the hospital.

"[This is] just about my worst nightmare," says Rossum. "I gave birth almost a year ago today in New York and went into labor and took an Uber to the hospital. My worst nightmare would be, I had this [mental] picture of my holding on [handle above the door] in the car with the baby coming out in the Uber."

"When you're in labor and they're driving to the hospital — I ended up getting a lovely and very conscientious Uber driver, which is not what you want when you're in labor. I want to go," she explains. "If it's an orange [light], just take that as a green and go."

"We were driving and we were a couple of minutes away from the hospital and I was fully in contractions and I didn't realize I was actually nine centimeters dilated at that point, so real close. I was basically 10 minutes away from having a child," she reveals.

"So you had a very short labor?" asks Seacrest.

"It had progressed very quickly," Rossum says "And we were driving towards the hospital the light was turning orange and I was like, 'Go, go, go, go!' And he was like, 'We're just going to hit the brake and stop here. I want to get you there safely.' I was like, 'I would like that too. I would like to get there.' "

Rossum, who shares her daughter with husband Sam Esmail, creator of Mr. Robot, also shared her plans to celebrate her daughter's first birthday next week.

"She made all these friends at the park in the playground, so now I have mom friends which is so nice," says the actress. "So we're going to have a music party with tambourines and cupcakes in the park. You know, they're little, they don't really know what's going on, so it's more for us."