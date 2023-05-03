Emmy Rossum Helps Her Daughter Hold Baby Brother in Sweet First Photo of the Siblings

Emmy Rossum's little girl is getting comfortable being a big sister.

The new mom of two, 36, shared a photo where she helps her daughter, who turns 2 this month, hold her newborn baby brother. The Shameless alum and husband Sam Esmail welcomed a baby boy last month.

The toddler's curly hair is held back by purple hair clips as she sits in her mom's lap, wearing pink overalls and a matching shirt as she helps hold the infant, who's dressed in a pale turquoise, printed onesie.

Over the weekend, the new family of four attended a New York Knicks game, with Rossum showing how they navigated double strollers to make it to the event.

"Made it out in the rain 🌧️ for my @nyknicks," she captioned the set of photos.

The couple shared photos revealing they welcomed a baby boy last month on Instagram.

Mike Coppola/Getty

One photo showed Rossum's bump before giving birth, while the other two gave peeks at her little boy's footprints and a close-up of her son's lips. Rossum wrote, "On a foggy Wednesday morning, our son was born."

Rossum and Esmail met on the set of Comet, which the Shameless actress starred in and Mr. Robot creator directed.

Esmail proposed to Rossum in 2015 after two years of dating. The couple tied the knot in May 2017, enjoying an intimate ceremony at Central Synagogue in New York City before a lavish reception at the Guggenheim Museum.