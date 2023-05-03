Celebrity Parents Emmy Rossum Helps Her Daughter Hold Baby Brother in Sweet First Photo of the Siblings Emmy Rossum welcomed her baby boy last month, joining her nearly 2-year-old daughter By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 3, 2023 02:34 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Emmy Rossum/Instagram Emmy Rossum's little girl is getting comfortable being a big sister. The new mom of two, 36, shared a photo where she helps her daughter, who turns 2 this month, hold her newborn baby brother. The Shameless alum and husband Sam Esmail welcomed a baby boy last month. The toddler's curly hair is held back by purple hair clips as she sits in her mom's lap, wearing pink overalls and a matching shirt as she helps hold the infant, who's dressed in a pale turquoise, printed onesie. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Emmy Rossum Quietly Welcomes Her Second Baby, a Son, with Husband Sam Esmail Over the weekend, the new family of four attended a New York Knicks game, with Rossum showing how they navigated double strollers to make it to the event. "Made it out in the rain 🌧️ for my @nyknicks," she captioned the set of photos. The couple shared photos revealing they welcomed a baby boy last month on Instagram. Mike Coppola/Getty One photo showed Rossum's bump before giving birth, while the other two gave peeks at her little boy's footprints and a close-up of her son's lips. Rossum wrote, "On a foggy Wednesday morning, our son was born." Rossum and Esmail met on the set of Comet, which the Shameless actress starred in and Mr. Robot creator directed. Esmail proposed to Rossum in 2015 after two years of dating. The couple tied the knot in May 2017, enjoying an intimate ceremony at Central Synagogue in New York City before a lavish reception at the Guggenheim Museum.