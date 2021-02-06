Emma Stone is expecting her first child with her husband Dave McCary

Pregnant Emma Stone Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Running Errands in L.A.

Emma Stone is keeping it casual.

The 32-year-old actress, who is currently expecting her first child with her husband Dave McCary, was seen walking around in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

During the outing, Stone showed off her growing baby bump in a casual outfit, wearing a long denim shirt, black leggings as well as a white face mask. The star also accessorized her ensemble with a pair of black loafers and a matching bag.

Last month, a source confirmed the Oscar winner's pregnancy news to PEOPLE.

Image zoom Dave McCary and Emma Stone | Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Image zoom Emma Stone, Dave McCary | Credit: Dave McCary/Instagram

Stone and McCary announced their engagement in December 2019, just over two years after PEOPLE confirmed their relationship in late October 2017.

Following their engagement, an industry source told PEOPLE that the strength of the couple's relationship lies in their ability to let each other shine.

"She is professional in every way, very talented and focused on her work, and Dave respects that," the industry source said. "He totally supports her and is unselfish in his desire for her success. Those are great qualities in a man for someone like Emma. She is impressed by his talent and respects him immensely."

Shortly after Stone and McCary tied the knot last year, she also dropped some hints about being ready to start a family.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about her animated movie The Croods: A New Age, which was released in November, the actress was asked how she felt about starting her own "pack."

"I feel pretty good about starting my own pack," she said, before joking that her family might act a little differently than the Croods.