Emma Stone Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting Her First Child with Husband Dave McCary

Emma Stone is going to be a mom!

The 32-year-old actress is expecting her first child with her husband Dave McCary, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

Stone was seen walking in Los Angeles on Dec. 30 with a friend while cradling her baby bump, in photos obtained on Monday by the Daily Mail.

The Oscar winner and the Saturday Night Live segment director, 35, tied the knot last year, PEOPLE confirmed in September.

Stone's rep could not be reached for comment.

The couple announced their engagement in December 2019, just over two years after PEOPLE confirmed their relationship in late October 2017.

Following their engagement, an industry source told PEOPLE that the strength of Stone and McCary's relationship lies in their ability to let each other shine.

"She is professional in every way, very talented and focused on her work, and Dave respects that," the insider said. "He totally supports her and is unselfish in his desire for her success. Those are great qualities in a man for someone like Emma. She is impressed by his talent and respects him immensely."

"Two highly successful people in the entertainment business don't always give the other the space they need," the source added. "But he encourages her, and she loves that."

Earlier this year, fans speculated that the pair had secretly gotten married when Stone participated in a video interview with fellow actress Reese Witherspoon.

In the May interview, Stone was wearing a solid gold band on her ring finger in place of the pearl engagement ring she had previously sported.

The new ring seemed to indicate to some viewers that she had tied the knot, though neither Stone nor McCary has confirmed the news.

The couple met when Stone hosted SNL at the end of 2016 and they collaborated on a taped sketch directed by McCary titled "Wells for Boys." The comedian directed the sketch, in which Stone plays a mom who's baffled by her young son’s affinity for wells for "sensitive boys" where they can whisper their feelings and secrets.

Stone and McCary have remained private about their relationship but started stepping out together at the beginning of 2019. They made their debut as a couple at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where Stone was nominated for her work in The Favourite.

The pair "got a home together in Malibu over the summer" and are "a great match," another insider previously told PEOPLE.