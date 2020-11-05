Emma Stone Hints at Wanting to Grow Family: 'I Feel Pretty Good About Starting My Own Pack'

Emma Stone says she's ready for a family of her own.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming animated movie The Croods: A New Age, in which Stone voices a member of the prehistoric Crood family, the actress said, "I feel pretty good about starting my own pack,"

However, Stone, who stars as Eep in the film, joked that her family might act a little differently than the Croods.

"I don't think that my pack would be quite as physically capable as the Croods are," the 31-year-old teased. "They're pretty rough and tumble and I don't know if my pack would be as rough and tumble."

Stone recently wed comedian Dave McCary. The Oscar-winning actress and McCary tied the knot in secret after announcing their engagement on McCary's Instagram last December, a source confirmed to PEOPLE in September.

The confirmation of their nuptials came two weeks after Stone was spotted wearing matching rings with McCary while on a walk together in Los Angeles on Sept. 11.

The couple had postponed their wedding in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Page Six.

Stone and McCary's engagement announcement in December 2019 featured a photo of the couple with Stone holding up her engagement ring, a pearl set in a diamond halo.

Their engagement came just over two years after PEOPLE confirmed their relationship in late October 2017, with a source at the time saying the couple had been dating for three months.

The pair met when she hosted Saturday Night Live in late 2016 and have found a balance in work and life together.

“She is professional in every way, very talented and focused on her work, and Dave respects that,” an industry source told PEOPLE in December 2019. “He totally supports her, and is unselfish in his desire for her success. Those are great qualities in a man for someone like Emma. She is impressed by his talent and respects him immensely.”