Emma Stone Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Giving Birth, Wears Suit at Cruella Premiere

The premiere was the actress' first Hollywood outing since welcoming her first child, with husband Dave McCary

Emma Stone stepped out in style at the Cruella premiere, in sharp look the Disney villainess would certainly approve of.

On Tuesday night, the actress, 32, made her first red carpet appearance since welcoming a baby girl in March, rocking a black Louis Vuitton pantsuit at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.

Stone elegantly paired a sleek Louis Vuitton pantsuit with a white pussy-bow blouse, red handbag, and black pumps.

Stone shares her daughter with her husband Dave McCary. The parents have not yet disclosed the name of their new addition.

"Emma and Dave have a great marriage and both wanted a child," a source previously told PEOPLE of the couple's baby joy. "They are a very grounded and private couple and were ready for a family."

Emma Stone, Dave McCary Emma Stone, Dave McCary | Credit: Dave McCary/Instagram

"Emma is close to her family and good friends but not the type to flaunt her personal life," the source stressed. "Dave respects that about her and is the same way. They have a great life together and support each other."

The insider said Stone embraced her starring role as Cruella de Vil in the film as a new, working mom.

Emma Stone Emma Stone in Cruella | Credit: Disney

"She is a professional who loves and breathes her work," the Stone source told PEOPLE. "But if anyone can be good at both, it is Emma. She is a gifted person in every way."