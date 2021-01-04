Emma Roberts Welcomes First Child, a Son, with Garrett Hedlund: Report

Emma Roberts is a mom!

The American Horror Story star, 29, and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, 36, welcomed their first child together, a son, multiple outlets report. TMZ was first to report the news, and E! News added that Roberts gave birth just before New Year's, citing an insider close to the couple.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Reps for Roberts and Hedlund did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to TMZ, Roberts welcomed her baby boy on Sunday, Dec. 27, and the newborn's name is reportedly Rhodes.

Roberts opened up about her pregnancy while speaking with Glamour in October, revealing why it might be for the best that her baby is a boy: "I've been trying to not buy a ton of stuff because I love shopping. All I can say is thank goodness I'm not having a girl because the clothing situation would just be insane."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actress became the first pregnant woman on the cover of Cosmopolitan when she posed for the magazine's December issue and showcased her baby bump. In the interview, Roberts discussed turning 30 this February and how she originally wanted to be married and have children by age 24.

"At 16, I thought, 'By the time I’m 24, I’ll be married with kids,' " she said. "And then I was 24 and I was like, 'Remember when I said I would be married with kids by now?' ... It sounds cheesy, but the moment that I stopped thinking about it, we got pregnant."

Roberts' pregnancy journey wasn't an easy one. She faced issues surrounding her ability to get pregnant after she learned she had undiagnosed endometriosis a few years back. Detailing to Cosmo that she unknowingly had the disorder since she was a teenager, Roberts said a doctor told her that it was affecting her fertility.

"I was told, 'You should probably freeze your eggs or look into other options,' " the Holidate star said.

Roberts eventually did freeze her eggs, which she described as "a difficult process," but felt that her fertility struggles were her own fault. "When I found out about my fertility, I was kind of stunned," said Roberts. "It felt so permanent, and oddly, I felt like I had done something wrong."

But Roberts said that speaking with other women opened her up to a "new world of conversation about endometriosis, infertility, miscarriages, fear of having kids." She said, "I was so grateful to find out I was not alone in this. I hadn’t done anything 'wrong' after all."