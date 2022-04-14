Emma Roberts Had the 'Best Day' Being Styled by Son Rhodes, 16 Months — See the Cute Photos!
Emma Roberts has enlisted fashion help from one adorable stylist!
On Wednesday, the actress, 31, shared a sweet series of photos on Instagram of her 16-month-old son Rhodes helping her to style an outfit.
In the cute shots, Rhodes and his pal Henry place a pair of white Celine sunglasses upside-down on Roberts' face. The American Horror Story star gives a silly smile to the camera while crouching in the grass in front of her son, whom she shares with ex Garrett Hedlund.
Little Rhodes looks pretty stylish himself in the photos — rocking a pair of mauve pants and a blue and yellow sweater.
"Thank you for styling me boys 😎➡️🥴 best day with Henry and Rhodes," Roberts captioned the post.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
In January, PEOPLE confirmed that Hedlund and Roberts broke things off following a rocky few months in their relationship.
A source told PEOPLE at the time that Roberts and Hedlund are "trying their best to co-parent" though "it's been hard."
Roberts and Hedlund's breakup happened shortly before his Jan. 22 arrest for public intoxication.
The pair, who started dating in March 2019, split after celebrating their son Rhodes' first birthday in December, which he celebrated with a rodeo-themed party.
"Loved every second of it. I love you Rhodes," the proud mom wrote in a birthday tribute to their son.