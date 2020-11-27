Pregnant Emma Roberts Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump on Thanksgiving: 'Very Thankful'

Emma Roberts has an extra special reason to be thankful this year!

The actress, 29, who is expecting her first child — a boy — with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, shared a photo of herself to her Instagram Stories Thursday standing in front of a Christmas tree while she cradled her baby bump.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Very thankful. Sending love to everybody today," wrote Roberts, who wore a long-sleeved gray dress and lovingly smiled down at her belly in the Thanksgiving shot.

Along with the photo of herself, Roberts also posted a series of delicious treats on her Instagram Stories, including a creamy corn casserole, a cheese, charcuterie and crackers spread, and an elaborate white cake with sprinkles and flowers.

Image zoom Emma Roberts | Credit: Emma Roberts/Instagram

Roberts first announced she was expecting a little boy with Hedlund, 36, in late August.

"Me ... and my two favorite guys," Roberts captioned three Instagram photos of herself and Hedlund as she cradled her baby bump.

Since then, she hasn't been shy to show off her growing bump and discuss her excitement for her son on the way.

In a recent interview with Glamour, the Holidate star admitted that she was satisfied with the fact that she's expecting a son.

"I've been trying to not buy a ton of stuff because I love shopping. All I can say is thank goodness I'm not having a girl because the clothing situation would just be insane," said Roberts, who added that she's "loving tie-dye anything for the baby" in regards to his wardrobe.

Image zoom Emma Roberts | Credit: Emma Roberts/Instagram

Roberts also opened up to the magazine about what it's like preparing for a child in the middle of the ongoing pandemic, noting that it has forced her to look inward while enjoying the extra private time in isolation.

"It's been really an interesting time in the world to be pregnant right now," she said. "It's definitely caused a lot of introspection, but I think it's been amazing to really sit with myself and really turn inward in a way I never have before and be still. That's been really nice, and I feel really grateful to have gotten to do that."

"To not just be running from one appointment to the next or one job to the next," she continued. "I've really had to be present with myself, and that's been — some days you wanna crawl out of your skin, but other days you feel really good and really grateful."

Image zoom Emma Roberts | Credit: Emma Roberts/Instagram

A source close to Hedlund previously told PEOPLE that he and Roberts are "very serious" in their relationship, and "beyond excited to be having a boy."

A second source said earlier this month that the dad-to-be "can't wait for his baby boy to arrive."