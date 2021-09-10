Emma Roberts Shares Throwback Photo with Baby Son Rhodes: 'So Tired So Happy'

Emma Roberts is giving fans a glimpse into her life as a mom.

The 30-year-old actress posted a throwback photo on Instagram Thursday of herself holding her baby son Rhodes Robert, whom she welcomed with partner Garrett Hedlund last year. In the sweet black-and-white shot, Roberts smiled while cradling her firstborn, who snuggled up to his mom in a spotted top as she supported his the back of his head.

"So tired so happy #throwbackthursday," the Scream Queens star captioned the post.

Roberts' friends and followers soon flooded the comments section with love for the first-time mom.

Audrey McGraw, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter, dropped a red heart emoji next to the post, while author Lisa Taddeo commented, "Loveliest."

Riverdale actress Madelaine Petsch added, "Gorg lil babe."

Roberts has kept followers in the loop since welcoming her little one last December. The actress shared the first-ever photo of her newborn son in January, writing in an Instagram caption, "Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right ☀️," calling Rhodes her and Hedlund's "bright light."

Before giving birth, the Holidate star made history as the first pregnant woman to grace the cover of Cosmopolitan. Opening up about motherhood in an interview for the magazine's December 2020 issue, Roberts told the outlet she once imagined starting a family earlier in life.

"At 16, I thought, 'By the time I'm 24, I'll be married with kids,' " she said at the time. "And then I was 24 and I was like, 'Remember when I said I would be married with kids by now?' ... It sounds cheesy, but the moment that I stopped thinking about it, we got pregnant."

Just a few months after giving birth to Rhodes, Roberts told her former Scream Queens costar Jamie Lee Curtis what she wished she had known about motherhood before becoming a mom herself.

"It's not something you'll always feel like you're getting right, but you will get better every day. When in doubt, just love your child and yourself," she said in a chat for Violet Grey,

Since welcoming her baby boy, Roberts told PEOPLE that she's changed her lifestyle and her approach to sustainability, with the goal of creating a better world for her son to grow into.