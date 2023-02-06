Emma Roberts Shares Photo of Her and Son Rhodes, 2, Enjoying a Day at the Park: 'My Angel Boy'

The actress and her ex, Garrett Hedlund, welcomed son Rhodes Robert Hedlund in December 2020

Published on February 6, 2023 06:21 PM
Photo: Emma Roberts/instagram

Emma Roberts is enjoying a little mother-son time.

On Monday, the American Horror actress, 31, shared an adorable photo of her and her son Rhodes Robert Hedlund spending the day at a park.

In the snap, she and Rhodes play underneath a playground structure as the proud mom beams at the camera and the toddler focuses on a new discovery.

"park day with my angel boy ❤️," she captioned the image.

Roberts, who welcomed Rhodes in December 2020 with ex Garrett Hedlund, 38, recently opened up about juggling work and a toddler.

"It's really hard," Roberts told PEOPLE last month at the premiere of her film Maybe I Do. "I now see why moms are always so tired!"

She went on to note how much she admires moms who do it all on their own. "I just see it from such a different perspective now," Roberts said. "I see how being a mom is a full-time job, so I see how for women who have full-time jobs and [are] full-time moms, it's so hard and I have so much respect for them."

"I'm so lucky my mom helps me a lot," she added. "I would die without my mom."

Last January, Roberts spoke about how she wants to raise Rhodes to be "the utmost gentleman."

"I want him to be respectful and intelligent at school but also in life," she told Tatler. "What it means to be a man is being rewritten right now and I hope my contribution to the world can be raising an amazing boy who turns into an amazing man."

Robert added that she wants her son to "feel that there's nothing he couldn't ask or tell me."

The About Fate actress had previously opened up to PEOPLE about how her mindset has changed since becoming a mom. "That was definitely the most eye-opening, having a child," she said in July 2021.

"Where before, I'm operating in the world on my own and I'm just kind of thinking about what's right for me. And when you have a kid, it's like, wait, how old is he going to be in the year 2050? What's the world going to look like?" Roberts explained. "For me, I definitely wanted to educate myself more on what I should be doing."

